ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two people tried to sell a high-powered rifle and five pipe bombs in Atlantic City just days after a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas.
Authorities say there is no evidence they had planned to use the weapons or have any ties to terrorism.
Police and federal authorities set up a sting and purchased the rifle, 300 rounds of ammunition and the explosives. They arrested 37-year-old Danielle Demers of Atlantic City and 31-year-old Nina House of Margate.
Authorities say Demers provided instructions to fill the pipe bombs with nails.
Demers and House are held in jail, facing multiple charges. There is no record of whether they have lawyers.
Police Chief Henry White Jr. says authorities acted swiftly to remove the weapons from the street.