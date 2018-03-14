Share story

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s table games and slot machines were as cold as the weather in February, with revenue down 6.5 percent from a year ago.

The city’s seven casinos took in $192 million.

Without a $21 million boost from internet gambling, the decline would have been nearly 9 percent for February.

The Golden Nugget was the only casino to report an increase, up 16 percent to over $25 million. It did double the online casino business of its closest rivals as it continues to pull away from the pack in New Jersey’s growing internet gambling market.

Caesars had the biggest monthly decline, down 23 percent to $17.5 million.

Resorts was down nearly 21 percent to $11.9 million, though its internet affiliate was up nearly 24 percent to $3.8 million.

