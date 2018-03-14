ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s table games and slot machines were as cold as the weather in February, with revenue down 6.5 percent from a year ago.
The city’s seven casinos took in $192 million.
Without a $21 million boost from internet gambling, the decline would have been nearly 9 percent for February.
The Golden Nugget was the only casino to report an increase, up 16 percent to over $25 million. It did double the online casino business of its closest rivals as it continues to pull away from the pack in New Jersey’s growing internet gambling market.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
Caesars had the biggest monthly decline, down 23 percent to $17.5 million.
Resorts was down nearly 21 percent to $11.9 million, though its internet affiliate was up nearly 24 percent to $3.8 million.