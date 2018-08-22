ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is honoring U.S. Rep. John Lewis by renaming a street after the civil rights icon.

Freedom Parkway has been renamed to pay homage to Lewis after the City Council approved the change in December. The name adopted Wednesday is John Lewis Freedom Parkway.

Lewis spent his adolescence in the 1960s fighting discrimination alongside other civil rights legends like the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was the youngest civil rights leader who worked with King.

In 1981, Lewis was elected to Atlanta City Council, where his career in politics began. Just five years later, he was elected to Congress.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also presented Lewis with the Phoenix Award — the city’s highest honor — Wednesday for his work as both a local and national leader.