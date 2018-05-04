ATLANTA (AP) — The host of WABE-FM’s flagship program “Morning Edition” will retire next month, capping a 40-year career broadcasting with multiple stations in the Atlanta market.

The public radio station announced Friday that Denis O’Hayer’s last day on air is June 22. He’ll remain an occasional political contributor.

His journalism career began in Connecticut, before he accepted a position with WGST-AM/FM in Atlanta. He worked there for more than 19 years, before moving to WXIA-TV for 11 years.

O’Hayer’s association with Public Broadcasting Atlanta began in 1978. He hosted and produced various shows for PBA-30 until he joined WABE-FM as the host of “All Things Considered” and “Marketplace” in 2009. With Rose Scott, he launched “Closer Look” in 2015, the same year he was named host of “Morning Edition.”

The award-winning broadcaster said the decision to retire was “months — even years — in the making” and thanked listeners and viewers for welcoming and challenging him.

___

Information from: WABE-FM, http://www.wabe.org/