ATLANTA (AP) — Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in west Atlanta.
Lt. Carven Tyus tells media outlets a 37-year-old man and two women, ages 34 and 22, were found shot to death Friday in a bedroom.
Tyus says investigators are working to determine whether the shooting was a murder-suicide and the relationship between the three.
Authorities say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.
