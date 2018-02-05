EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say officers fatally shot a man who robbed an Atlanta-area auto parts store.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a Saturday release that a man entered an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in East Point, asked for an alternator, then produced a handgun and stole the item on Friday. The release says the man then left the store and attempted to steal a taxi at gunpoint, but the taxi driver sped away.

Atlanta police officers who witnessed the attempted carjacking confronted the man, pursued him and then fatally shot him. According to the GBI, civilian witnesses reported the subject fired at officers, but his handgun was found to be a BB gun.

The man has not been identified. It’s unclear how many officers were involved.