Share story

By
The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a man who’s already prison killed a young woman whose body was found in a park two years ago.

Police spokesman Carlos Campos said in an email Thursday that investigators had gotten arrest warrants for 28-year-old Christopher Spencer. He’s charged with murder in the killing of 19-year-old Bridget Shiel.

Shiel’s body was found May 31, 2016 in Oakland City Park in southwest Atlanta. She had been shot to death elsewhere and then left in a grassy area of the park.

Campos said homicide investigators had been pursuing leads for the past two years and finally found enough evidence to charge Spencer.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Spencer was already in custody for the killing of an elderly couple during a home invasion in DeKalb County.

The Associated Press