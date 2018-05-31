ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a man who’s already prison killed a young woman whose body was found in a park two years ago.
Police spokesman Carlos Campos said in an email Thursday that investigators had gotten arrest warrants for 28-year-old Christopher Spencer. He’s charged with murder in the killing of 19-year-old Bridget Shiel.
Shiel’s body was found May 31, 2016 in Oakland City Park in southwest Atlanta. She had been shot to death elsewhere and then left in a grassy area of the park.
Campos said homicide investigators had been pursuing leads for the past two years and finally found enough evidence to charge Spencer.
Spencer was already in custody for the killing of an elderly couple during a home invasion in DeKalb County.