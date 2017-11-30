ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a stabbing suspect has been arrested on a murder charge.

Police Sgt. John Chafee tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 26-year-old Shaquanta Smith was arrested Wednesday. Her arrest stems from a stabbing reported Nov. 20 when officers found 32-year-old Latrell Blackmon dead.

Chafee says Blackmon and Smith were in a dispute that led to Blackmon being stabbed.

The newspaper did not report whether Smith has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com