ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor has announced the development of a tool that she says will allow anyone to track the city’s spending.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Tuesday said the online portal, called Atlanta’s Open Checkbook, is expected to be up and running by the summer. She said it will allow people to search, follow and analyze city spending.

Bottoms said the goal is increased transparency about how public money is spent.

She acknowledged there have been concerns about ethics and transparency in the city stemming at least in part from an ongoing federal investigation into corruption at City Hall.

A former chief procurement officer pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for city contracts. A former city director of human services is also accused of taking bribes for contracts.