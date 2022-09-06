ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again.

Dickens said on Twitter that he plans to conduct virtual meetings from home for the next few days until he tests negative. He assured residents that he’s planning to resume his normal work routine soon.

“I am feeling fine,” Dickens said in his Twitter video. “I have minor symptoms, and I think that’s because I am vaccinated and I’m boosted so I encourage you to also be vaccinated and boosted.”

A spokesman from the mayor’s office said Dickens has mild, coldlike symptoms.

In December, a then-Mayor-Elect Dickens announced he had COVID-19 after he received a positive test result on Dec. 20. He went on to test negative for the illness on Dec. 30, days before his inauguration on Jan. 3.

