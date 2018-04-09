ATLANTA (AP) — A march from the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached is planned to mark the 50th anniversary of King’s funeral.

Organizers say they expect hundreds of people to participate in the March for Humanity.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change says the march will begin at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and continue to Liberty Plaza on the State Capitol grounds. It will end with a tribute to King’s legacy.

Funeral services for King were held in Atlanta on April 9, 1968, after the civil rights leader was killed in Memphis on April 4, 1968.