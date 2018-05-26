ATLANTA (AP) — The special agent in charge of the FBI’s Atlanta office has died due to complications from his work responding at the World Trade Center on 9/11.
The FBI, in a news release, says David J. LeValley died Saturday. The agency says following the terrorist attacks in New York, LeValley spent several weeks exposed to contaminants and died “in the line of duty as a direct result of his work” there.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
LeValley has served in Atlanta since November 2016. He’s been an FBI special agent since 1996, having also served as the special agent in charge of the Criminal and Cyber Division at the Washington Field Office.
FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson says LeValley’s death is “a great loss to the entire FBI” and the Atlanta community.