ATLANTA (AP) — Two construction company owners are set to be sentenced as part of a federal investigation into bribes paid for city of Atlanta contracts.

Elvin R. Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr. each pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Prosecutors say Mitchell and Richards conspired to pay city officials to award them lucrative city contracts, with more than $1 million paid out between 2010 and 2015.

Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Richards’ sentencing is set for 2:30 p.m.

The federal investigation continues.

The city’s former chief procurement officer, Adam L. Smith, pleaded guilty last month to conspiratorial bribery and is set to be sentenced in January. Prosecutors say Smith accepted bribes to give contracts to an unnamed vendor.