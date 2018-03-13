ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say a firefighter who collapsed in an Atlanta suburb has died.
Cobb County fire Lt. Dan Dupree tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement that 44-year-old Stacey Leigh Boulware died early Monday roughly two hours after passing her physical training. Dupree says the 19-year veteran of the department had responded to two calls before collapsing at a fire station in Vinings.
Boulware died at a Marietta hospital. One of the calls she responded to Monday involved a cardiac arrest.
Boulware was a longtime member of the department’s Hazardous Materials Response Team and worked at various stations.
In 2015, she received an award for rescuing someone trapped in an apartment fire.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com