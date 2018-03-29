ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors say an Atlanta accountant falsified payroll records to embezzle more than $1.5 million from her employer for six years.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes the U.S. Attorney’s Office as saying in a Wednesday statement that 40-year-old Stantisha Kemp pleaded guilty to wire fraud. A Nov. 20 indictment says she worked for a medical development company managing payroll. Court records referred to it as “the Company.”

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak says from 2007 to 2013 Kemp told a third-party payroll processing company to direct deposit funds into her personal bank accounts each month. She told the payroll processor that a doctor with the initials Y.H.J. was a company employee and instructed it to deposit Y.H.J.’s salary payments into her accounts.

Kemp’s sentencing is scheduled for June 11.

