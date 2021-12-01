OXFORD, Mich. — A football player, an artist, a basketball and volleyball player, and a valued restaurant employee were killed in this small community when a 15-year-old student allegedly opened fire Tuesday at his high school.

Authorities are continuing to search for a motive in the Oxford High School shooting, which appears to be the deadliest episode of on-campus violence in the United States in more than 18 months.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Wednesday that the suspect, Ethan Crumbley, would be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

Here’s what we know about those killed:

— — –

Tate Myre, 16

Myre was described by those who knew him as an outstanding athlete and an even better person. He died as a deputy tried to transport him to a hospital, officials said.

“The deputy saw that there was such a grievous wound that there was no time to wait and tried to load him in the car to get them as fast as he could to a hospital,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

Myre joined the varsity football team as a freshman, and he was regarded as hardworking and widely respected, former teammate Drake Biggie said. The two had known each other from a young age and went camping together with their families.

Advertising

“Everyone wanted to talk to Tate, everyone wanted to be around Tate,” said Biggie, a recent graduate of the high school.

Brett Moore, a teacher in the nearby town of Walled Lake, said Myre took his son to football practice every day and was part of the anti-bullying campaign.

“He was a great kid, an all-A kid,” Moore said.

A petition to rename Oxford High’s Wildcat Stadium after Myre had generated more than 65,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon. In comments, signers called Myre a “hero” and “the face of our football team.” Other tributes included the hashtag #42, the number Myre bore on his jersey.

“It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre,” said a post on Oxford Football’s Twitter account Tuesday. “Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all.”

In an October interview with the D Zone, a news outlet that covers Michigan-based sports, Myre spoke about the team’s win amid a “rough” season.

“We didn’t quit,” he said. “We trust each other. We all love each other. We’re hoping to do more.”

Advertising

— — –

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

An artist who loved to draw, write and read, Baldwin had already been accepted into several colleges — some with a full scholarship, her grandmother told Detroit TV station WDIV.

“It’s just surreal, traumatizing,” her grandmother told the news station, her voice shaking. “She touched so many people. She had so much patience. She was so kind.”

Baldwin, the oldest child in her family, is survived by a half brother and two sisters. In a photo shared widely online, she posed in a patterned red dress and a big brown hat.

A GoFundMe fundraiser had collected more than $50,000 for Baldwin’s family as of Wednesday afternoon. The organizer, Jennifer Graves Mosqueda, identified herself as Baldwin’s grandmother and said the teenager had called her “GiGi.”

“Im lost for words and no good at asking for help … however I’m reaching out to all of you … my friends, family and loved ones to help in anyway you can,” Mosqueda wrote on the fundraising page, which GoFundMe verified as authentic. “This unbelievable tragedy could never be planned for or expected by any of us.”

— — –

Hana St. Juliana, 14

St. Juliana’s father described her as “one of the happiest and most joyful kids,” McDonald told reporters Wednesday. Photo tributes shared on social media show St. Juliana smiling and posing alongside a sea of purple and pink flowers.

Advertising

St. Juliana, the youngest of those killed in the shooting, played basketball and volleyball at Oxford High. In a recent basketball team photo, she wore her #52 jersey.

“We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game,” read a tweet from the school’s basketball program. “Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game … This season, we play for you Hana.”

— — –

Justin Shilling, 17

Shilling, a senior, was a co-captain of Oxford High’s bowling team and a golfer, McDonald said Wednesday.

Shilling was also “an exemplary employee” and “simply a pleasure to be around” at Anita’s Kitchen, a Lebanese restaurant in Lake Orion, the restaurant said on Facebook.

“Since we opened our doors in Lake Orion in December of 2019, much of our staff has consisted of Oxford High School students,” the restaurant posted. “Simply put — we would not be a restaurant without them. Our heart aches for them all today, as they begin to heal from this terrible tragedy.”

Shilling died Wednesday morning, a day after the shooting, at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Mich.

— — –

Hassan reported from London, Iati and Kornfield reported from Washington, and Bellware reported from Chicago. The Washington Post’s Hannah Knowles in Washington contributed to this report.