RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — One Vermont skier is carrying on his family tradition of competing in the Winter Olympics.
NECN-TV reports Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s mother, two aunts, an uncle and one cousin all participated in the Olympics as “the skiing Cochrans.” Cochran-Siegle is now heading to Pyeongchang (PYUHNG’-chahng), South Korea to represent Team USA in alpine skiing.
He says his mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, gave him his first ski lesson at their family’s ski area in Richmond. Cochran was the 1972 Olympic Gold Medalist in slalom.
Barbara Ann Cochran says she believes her son will podium at the Olympics, but she told him to just do his best.
The Cochran family ski area is a nonprofit organization that offers low-cost ski and snowboard lessons to local children.