MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities say hundreds of guns that were stolen from a United Parcel Service facility in Tennessee have been recovered in the Chicago area.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said most of the roughly 400 guns stolen from a UPS facility in Memphis were found Tuesday in Midlothian, a Chicago suburb.
ATF had said the guns were taken Sunday by two men in a U-Haul truck. ATF spokesman Michael Knight said the truck was recovered along with the guns.
ATF said two people have been charged in the theft, and one person has been arrested.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh was involved in bar brawl at Yale
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Flake vows to vote 'no' if Supreme Court nominee lied VIEW
- Outside prosecutor argues why she would not bring criminal charges against Kavanaugh
- Billionaire Richard Branson came within 'seconds' of death on Mont Blanc ascent
Knight said the estimate of 400 stolen firearms makes it one of the largest single gun thefts the ATF has investigated.
UPS said it’s cooperating with law enforcement.