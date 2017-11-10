COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three candidates vying to be South Carolina’s next governor will be on hand when The Citadel Republican Society honors Steve Bannon.
The former White House strategist is receiving the Nathan Hale Patriot Award at the group’s annual dinner in Charleston.
He’ll be introduced by former state labor chief Catherine Templeton, who’s stayed in touch with the Breitbart News chief since the Trump administration courted her for a U.S. Labor Department job. She is framing herself as an establishment-challenging outsider beholden to no interest groups.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s campaign has confirmed he’ll be on hand. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant has purchased several tables and says he’s looking forward to attending.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- ‘Sun and Aloha saved me’: How Seattleites cope as our fall and winter days get darker
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
Bannon hasn’t made an endorsement in the South Carolina governor’s race. McMaster has the backing of President Donald Trump.