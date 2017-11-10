COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three candidates vying to be South Carolina’s next governor will be on hand when The Citadel Republican Society honors Steve Bannon.

The former White House strategist is receiving the Nathan Hale Patriot Award at the group’s annual dinner in Charleston.

He’ll be introduced by former state labor chief Catherine Templeton, who’s stayed in touch with the Breitbart News chief since the Trump administration courted her for a U.S. Labor Department job. She is framing herself as an establishment-challenging outsider beholden to no interest groups.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s campaign has confirmed he’ll be on hand. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant has purchased several tables and says he’s looking forward to attending.

Bannon hasn’t made an endorsement in the South Carolina governor’s race. McMaster has the backing of President Donald Trump.