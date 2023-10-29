NEW DELHI (AP) — A blast at a convention center in southern India killed at least one person and wounded over 20 others Sunday, authorities said.

Hundreds of Jehovah’s Witness faithful were gathered for a prayer session at the Samra International Convention Center in the town of Kalamassery in Kerala state when the explosion took place, police said without providing further details.

The wounded were transported to hospital for treatment.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters police were investigating the “unfortunate incident.”

Police and medical personnel were put on high alert state-wide.