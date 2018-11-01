MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in northeast Nigeria say at least eight people are dead after militants attacked a camp for displaced people.

Witnesses, though, placed the toll higher at 13 dead following the attack Wednesday night in Maiduguri.

The witnesses said that dozens of attackers overpowered soldiers guarding the Dalori camp around 7 p.m. and fighting continued for two hours.

The National Emergency Management Agency said in a statement confirming the attack that eight people had died.

Militants from the Boko Haram Islamic extremist group frequently attack the area and are known for abducting women and girls. Camp officials said they feared some of the women unaccounted for after the attack had been kidnapped by the gunmen.

The group, whose insurgency began in Maiduguri, wants to establish strict Islamic rule.