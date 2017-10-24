UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Authorities say at least seven people were injured when a car drove into a restaurant in Maryland.

A spokesman for the Prince George’s County fire department said in an online post Tuesday that two people were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after the incident.

Spokesman Mark Brady said five other people in a lunchtime crowd of up to 30 people suffered less serious injuries when the car plowed into the restaurant in Upper Marlboro about 1:30 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.