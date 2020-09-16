NEW DELHI (AP) — At least seven people drowned on Wednesday after a boat carrying Hindu pilgrims to a temple capsized in a river in central India, a government official said.

Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Response Force, said 22 pilgrims were rescued and a search was continuing for another 10 people still unaccounted for.

Seven bodies have been pulled out the river so far, Kumar said.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident in the Chambal River in Madhya Pradesh state.

Such accidents are common in India, with many overcrowded boats not having safety equipment. In September last year, 12 people drowned when a sightseeing boat capsized on the swollen Godavari River in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. In May 2018, 30 people were killed when a similar boat carrying local people capsized in the same region.