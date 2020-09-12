Deadly wildfires continued to spread across the Pacific Northwest on Saturday, displacing tens of thousands of people, charring homes and businesses, and blackening the skies with plumes of smoke that have created some of the world’s most hazardous air conditions.

The blazes have engulfed more than 1 million acres of land in Oregon, leaving at least six people dead and forcing evacuations in major population centers and parts of the state unaccustomed to wildfire. An estimated 500,000 people, or more than 10% of the state’s residents, were under evacuation warnings or orders Saturday.

“This is unprecedented for us – the scope and scale of the size of these wildfires and the impact they are having on people around the state,” said Dale Kunce, who heads the American Red Cross Cascades Region. Friday night in Oregon, more than 3,000 people were staying in temporary lodgings provided by the Red Cross and its partners, with nearly 5,000 getting similar emergency shelter elsewhere on a West Coast ravaged by fires.

“People think of Oregon and they think of rain,” Kunce said in an interview Saturday. The size of the emergency response required is not new to the Red Cross – but “it’s just happening in a place where we are not used to it happening,” he said.

In the Portland metropolitan area, the fast-moving Riverside Fire was close to merging with the Beachie Creek Fire, compounding the crisis for the region of more than 2.4 million people. Combined, the blazes have burned through more than 310,000 acres and were zero-percent contained, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

Most of Clackamas County, which straddles the area between the two fires, was under a Level 3 evacuation order instructing residents to leave immediately and warning that emergency services may not be available to help if they stay behind. Conditions were so dangerous that some county firefighters were told to temporarily stand down, in what fire officials said was a “tactical pause” allowing them to reposition themselves and reassess the situation.

Oregon officials reported some progress against the fires Friday as the tinderbox conditions began to give way to cooler and more moist weather. Fog, shifting winds and shade from the smoke helped firefighters create containment lines around parts of the Riverside Fire that were menacing the small town of Estacada, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement. The favorable weather was expected to continue over the coming days.

“Our firefighting teams tell me they can feel it,” Oregon Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said at a news conference.

Still, officials were preparing for “a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the number of structures that have been lost,” Andrew Phelps, the OEM director, said Friday.

“We have not seen the likes of this fire in this state integrated with our communities ever before,” said Doug Grafe, chief of fire protection at the Oregon Department of Forestry, in a news conference. He added that some of the larger fires could remain active until late fall or until heavy rains helped extinguish them.

Amid the massive emergency response, Oregon State Police announced Saturday with little explanation that the state’s fire marshal, Jim Walker, had been put on paid administrative leave, replaced with Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple.

Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton said Ruiz-Temple’s abrupt appointment came “as Oregon is in an unprecedented crisis which demands an urgent response.”

The Forest Service cautioned that firefighting resources “continue to be stretched thin” as crews respond to active fires, which numbered at least three dozen in Oregon on Saturday. “Fire managers continue to focus on protecting firefighter and public life-safety, conducting reconnaissance, and point protection for structures where they can do so safely and effectively,” the service said.

Authorities have not disclosed an official death toll, but emergency officials reported least six fatalities as of Saturday morning. They included two deaths in the Beachie Creek Fire, which has ripped through more than 186,000 acres in Marion County, as well as two in the Almeda Drive Fire farther south, and one each in the White River and Holiday Farm fires.

Dozens of people remained missing, officials said.

Evacuees from all over the state took refuge in schools, convention centers and fairgrounds that were converted into temporary shelters. Others packed into vans and RVs, fleeing to parking lots when no other safe spaces were available. The Red Cross said it was providing assistance at 10 locations around the western part of the state.

With smoke levels rising, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Saturday extended an air quality advisory for the entire state until Sunday, saying conditions throughout the Willamette Valley could be “unhealthy” or “hazardous.”

Authorities had only just begun investigating the causes of the fires. Early reports from fire managers linked some of the state’s blazes to power lines, though it wasn’t clear what utility companies may be responsible, according to the Oregon Public Utility Commission.

“At this point the PUC has no information attributing any specific wildfire to any specific Oregon utility,” PUC Chair Megan Decker said in a statement. “As with every major fire, full investigations will deliver the facts that we need to determine root causes, including information about whether utility lines were a primary ignition source.”

In California, more than 16,000 firefighters were working to gain control of 28 major fires, state fire officials said Saturday.

Like in Oregon, weather has improved in some parts of California over the past week, helping firefighters contain all but one of 13 small fires that ignited in the state Friday, officials said. Other fires that erupted in August were nearing full containment, including the massive LNU Lightning Complex, which has burned for nearly a month outside the Bay Area.

But warm, dry air still lingered over much of the Golden State, and critical fire weather could make a comeback this weekend, officials said, with gusty winds and low humidity in Modoc National Forest and the Tulelake Basin near the state’s northern border.

Record-breaking blazes have battered the state over this year, killing at least 17 people and torching vast expanses of terrain. The North Complex Fire, which was just 21% contained Saturday, has burned through a quarter million acres and killed at least nine people, making it the state’s deadliest this year.

Since the beginning of the year, wildfires have destroyed more than 3.2 million acres of California land, an area larger than Connecticut, according to state fire officials.

President Donald Trump will visit California Monday for a briefing on the wildfires there, White House officials said. Trump has previously clashed with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom over the state’s wildfire response, while Newsom has been calling for stronger national action against the climate change fueling deadlier fire seasons.

In Washington state, nearly 627,000 acres have burned since Monday, creating the state’s “second-worst fire season” ever in less than a week’s time, Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee said Friday.

