SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — At least six Utah cities appear to have elected their first-ever female mayor this week, including the state’s third-largest city, according to unofficial results Thursday.

In Provo, two women vied Tuesday to become the first mayor in the 157-year history of the city, home to Brigham Young University.

Provo School Board member Michelle Kaufusi appeared to have won the honor, having collected about 54 percent of the vote Utah Transit Authority board Vice Chairwoman Sherrie Hall Everett, according to updated tallies on Thursday.

In South Jordan, a city of about 69,000 people, Dawn Ramsey appeared to be leading Mark Woolley with about 56 percent of the vote. City spokeswoman Tina Brown confirmed Ramsey would be the city’s first female leader.

Unofficial results in several smaller cities also showed women poised to take the reins for the first time.

In Vineyard, Julie Fullmer was leading the mayoral contest with 300 votes. Randy Farnworth, the incumbent mayor, had 169 votes Thursday, while write-in candidate Shawn Herring had 134 votes.

Jake McHargue, city manager, confirmed Fullmer would be the city’s first since incorporation in 1989.

Unofficial returns from Harrisville, which sits north of Ogden, showed Michelle Tait with about 67 percent of the vote over Gary Robinson.

City historian Shanna Edwards said Thursday that the city has not had a woman leader in its 56-year history.

In Hildale, unofficial results showed Donia Jessop leading incumbent mayor Philip Barlow with about 58 percent of the votes. Barlow hasn’t conceded but acknowledged his chances are slim to prevent Jessop from becoming the first female mayor in the small city on the Utah-Arizona border that is home to a polygamous sect.

State elections officials say they won’t have a full list of results from mayoral races around Utah cities conduct an official canvas on Nov. 21.

___

Associated Press writer Brady McCombs contributed to this report. Follow Price on Twitter at https://twitter.com/michellelprice