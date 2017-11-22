BRISTOL, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating a case of vandalism in which someone used an ax to cut holes into eight barrels of maple syrup, causing about 300 gallons to leak onto the floor of the sugar house where it was being stored.

Alan Mayer of Mayer Maple Products told police an additional 12 gallons of syrup was stolen sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday evening.

Cindy Mayer tells the Burlington Free Press there is nearly a season’s worth of syrup on the floor of their sugarhouse.

Cindy Mayer says she and her husband had been preparing their products for an upcoming craft fair.

She says the damage appeared to have been made with an ax.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the state police.

