FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirms at least three tornadoes in Alabama from Sunday storms, and is surveying other parts of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.
A storm with estimated winds of 80 mph (130 kph) overturned five recreational vehicles at the Anchors Aweigh RV Resort near Foley after 3 p.m. The storm, with a 1.6-mile (2.6-kilometer) path, was rated EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The Weather Service says three people were injured.
A second tornado hit minutes later in nearby Elberta, causing minor damage.
A third twister hit the U.S. Army’s Fort Rucker after 1 p.m., damaging trees, power lines and a baseball field. The base reopened Monday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
Surveyors are still examining damage in Alabama’s Montgomery, Barbour, Crenshaw and Escambia counties and in Florida’s Okaloosa and Escambia counties.