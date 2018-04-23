FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirms at least three tornadoes in Alabama from Sunday storms, and is surveying other parts of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

A storm with estimated winds of 80 mph (130 kph) overturned five recreational vehicles at the Anchors Aweigh RV Resort near Foley after 3 p.m. The storm, with a 1.6-mile (2.6-kilometer) path, was rated EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The Weather Service says three people were injured.

A second tornado hit minutes later in nearby Elberta, causing minor damage.

A third twister hit the U.S. Army’s Fort Rucker after 1 p.m., damaging trees, power lines and a baseball field. The base reopened Monday.

Surveyors are still examining damage in Alabama’s Montgomery, Barbour, Crenshaw and Escambia counties and in Florida’s Okaloosa and Escambia counties.