MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — At least 23,000 Vermonters confirmed their health insurance coverage during the just-completed open enrollment period while also qualifying for financial help to make their coverage more affordable, statistics show.

The total enrollment through the Vermont Health Connect insurance marketplace is now estimated to be above 80,000, a figure which includes 46,000 small business employees and 11,000 individuals who don’t qualify for financial assistance.

Vermont Health Access Commissioner Cory Gustafson said people who needed help selecting coverage that would take effect Jan. 1 were able to get help from various sources, including state staff, community organizations, businesses, and town officials.

“We are fortunate to live in a state with such a rich social fabric,” said Gustafson.

Officials wanted to encourage people who don’t qualify for financial help to work with their carrier and they wanted everyone to make sure they’re in the best plan for their needs and budget.

The open enrollment period ended Dec. 15.

Officials said that the use of Vermont Health Connect’s online marketplace’s Plan Comparison Tool on the first and last day of open enrollment was up 50 percent over the same days in 2016.

The tool calculates state and federal subsidies based on projected household income, allowing Vermonters to compare plans.