LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — At least 20 people have been arrested in northern New Hampshire, mostly on drug charges involving heroin, fentanyl, and opioid-based narcotics.
The arrests happened Thursday. Local, county and state authorities participated in Operation Northern Alliance, a collaborative effort within Coos County.
Arrests were made in Berlin, Gorham, Groveton, and Milan.
More arrests were expected.
