PARIS (AP) — French authorities say at least 15 people have been injured in a road accident involving two minibuses in northern France.
The prefecture in the city of Lille said in a statement on Wednesday that five disabled children are among the injured.
It said the crash took place on a motorway about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Dunkirk around 10:30 a.m. and involved four vehicles.
The A25 motorway has been temporarily closed to traffic and an investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident.
