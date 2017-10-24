TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — At least one student is suffering from injuries in a crash between a Florida school bus and a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle.

Local news outlets report 12 students were on the bus Tuesday morning when it crashed near Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Officials said a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle also was involved, and one student was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The students attend Armwood High School.

No further details were immediately available.