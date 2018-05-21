ROLESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — At least one person has died in a wreck involving a church van in North Carolina.

The wreck was reported about 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Rolesville, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh. Media outlets reported the van either hit or swerved to avoid a deer and then crashed.

The Wake New Hope Fire Department said at least 10 people were hurt in the wreck. A spokeswoman with Duke University Hospital said seven people were taken to the hospital for treatment. There was no word on their conditions.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

The van was from First Missionary Baptist Church in Smithfield.

No other details were immediately available.