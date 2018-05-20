NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say at least one person is dead following a boating accident on a central Oklahoma lake.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the accident occurred late Saturday night on Lake Thunderbird in Cleveland County.

Officials say at least one person was killed in the accident and two other people were pulled from the water. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The accident occurred on the lake’s eastern side, but details about what caused the accident and the names of those involved were not immediately available. The search for any missing boaters was suspended due to thunderstorms and intense lightning in the area late Saturday.