BERLIN — When a Berlin newspaper asked its readers to help name two pandas born in the Berlin zoo last week, the contest quickly became weighted with political symbolism and risked the ire of Beijing, which has long treated the animals as surrogate envoys to friendly countries.

The most-suggested names by readers, according to the Tagesspiegel newspaper, were Hong and Kong, an apparent nod to solidarity with the pro-democracy protests that have been roiling Hong Kong, a former British colony that was returned to China in 1997.

The contest comes as Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany is visiting Beijing, trying to promote the countries’ trade relationship and warning of the harmful effects of the trade war between China and the United States. Merkel has faced criticism for not doing more to promote human rights on her visit.

The Berlin Zoo, Germany’s oldest and most illustrious, has no part in the naming contest and does not own the pandas. As with most other zoos that have pandas, the animals and their offspring are temporary loans.

The twins were born Aug. 31 to Meng Meng, 6, and Jiao Qing, 9, the only giant panda couple living in Germany. The parents and newborns belong to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, a Chinese research center.

The zoo says it has been paying Beijing $1 million a year since 2017 for the privilege of housing the pandas, under an agreement valid for 15 years.

“The political symbolism is there, and it’s clear that the government and also the leadership of the Berlin Zoo would not allow it,” Eberhard Sandschneider, who studies Chinese politics at the Free University in Berlin, said of the panda contest Friday.

“The last thing they would accept in Beijing, when the pandas are eventually brought back,” he added, “are the names Hong and Kong.”

Stefan Jacobs, the editor behind the campaign to name the pandas, said in an interview, “The news of panda twins clearly had the potential to be the talk of the town.” He added, “I like asking our Berliner readership these questions — you always get some really funny and really smart answers.”

As for the twin pandas, whose gender have not been determined, the newspaper readers are unlikely to get their way. The Berlin Zoo said the names would be chosen with the help of the Chinese research center.