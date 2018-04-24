PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona State University rugby player accused of kicking an opponent in the face during a match last year has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Christopher Crawford had a change of plea hearing Tuesday. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.

The 21-year-old Crawford allegedly kicked a University of Arizona player during a game in Tempe in February 2017.

Crawford allegedly delivered the kick wearing cleats during a stop in play while the victim was tying his shoe lace.

The UofA player was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital and underwent facial reconstruction surgery due to his injuries.

Crawford turned himself into police several days after the incident.

The two universities’ rugby teams are club sports at the schools.