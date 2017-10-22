ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A collection of radio telescopes that spans thousands of miles and is remotely operated from central New Mexico has measured a span of 66,000 light-years (one light-year is equal to 6 trillion miles) from Earth across the Milky Way’s center to a star-forming area near the edge of the other side of the galaxy.
The Albuquerque Journal reports astronomers say they hope to measure additional points around the galaxy to produce a map — the first of its kind — over the next decade.
Alberto Sanna of Germany’s Max-Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy said in a news release that using the Very Long Baseline Array, which is remotely operated near Socorro, allows astronomers to “accurately map the whole extent of our galaxy.”
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com