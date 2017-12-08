LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — The owner of an assisted living facility outside Longmont was sentenced to one year in a jail work-release program after he was convicted of stealing from an elderly resident.

The Daily Times-Call reports 60-year-old Christopher Allen Butler was sentenced last week after he was found guilty of one count of felony theft and three counts of theft from an at-risk elder.

The work-release program allows inmates to leave jail during the day for work, but they must return to custody at night. Butler also was given 10 years of probation.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office arrested Butler in April 2016. Authorities say Butler obtained access to the checking account of a Timberline Lodge resident, and he wrote himself checks.

Authorities say the 83-year-old man’s family became suspicious and alerted authorities.

