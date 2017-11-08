LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An assistant high school principal in Little Rock has pleaded not guilty charges in a hit-and-run that injured a police officer and another man.
Keith Hearnsberger entered the plea Tuesday to charges of second-degree battery, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and reckless driving.
Police say Lt. Johnny Gilbert had arrested and was escorting 25-year-old Darryl Johnson across a city street early Sunday when both were struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
Both men remain hospitalized in stable condition.
Little Rock School District spokeswoman Pamela Smith says Hearnsberger is on paid leave from his job as assistant principal at McClellan High School.