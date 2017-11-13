FARMINGTON, Pa. (AP) — An assistant public defender died in a house fire in Fayette County.
Firefighters found the body of 54-year-old Mary Campbell Spegar in the house on Old Mill Road in Wharton Township on Sunday morning.
She had worked in the public defender’s office for about 20 years.
The fire is under investigation.
