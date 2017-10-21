CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — An assistant professor at the University of Wyoming has reached a plea agreement in a federal child pornography case.

KTWO-AM reports Jian Cai’s attorney, Thomas Fleener of Laramie, filed a motion Friday asking the U.S. District Court to schedule a change-of-plea hearing. The terms of the plea agreement were not disclosed.

Cai was charged in April and was placed on administrative leave from the university without pay. Court records say an analysis of computer drives seized from Cai’s residence revealed about a thousand images and video files of child pornography.

Cai is no longer listed as a faculty member in the university’s mechanical and energy systems engineering department.

