MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school where a teacher is accused of running a student “fight club” has placed another administrator on leave, but officials say it is for an unrelated matter.

Assistant Superintendent Laurie Pallin said Tuesday that Montville High School’s acting assistant principal is being investigated for comments made to a student. She did not specify the nature of those comments.

Three other administrators were arrested last week and charged with failing to report abuse. A former substitute teacher is charged with overseeing the “fight club.” He has pleaded not guilty to charges including reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.

Police say the students involved in the fights did not suffer serious injuries.