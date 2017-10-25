PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An assistant principal at a high school in Providence has been placed on paid administrative leave after an altercation involving a student.

The Providence School District said Wednesday that there was a physical altercation in the cafeteria at Central High School involving a student and an assistant principal. A video of the incident circulated on social media.

District spokeswoman Laura Hart says police are investigating.

WPRI-TV reports that Providence Police say a 15-year-old male involved in the incident was charged with two counts of simple assault.

In an unrelated incident, Hart says another assistant principal at the same school was also placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal review. She says that assistant principal attempted to intervene in a fight between two students.

Both incidents happened Monday.