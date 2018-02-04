MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont state assistant attorney general has been appointed after serving as an interim replacement for a prosecutor who resigned because of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday Rory Thibault had been appointed Washington County state’s attorney. Thibault had been named interim replacement for Scott Williams last month after he resigned following the 2015 murder of a state social worker outside a state office building in Barre.

According to a release Thibault was recommended by the Washington County Democratic Committee. Thibault had previously served as Washington County’s chief deputy state’s attorney.

Scott says Thibault has demonstrated his “commitment to serving his community and seeking justice for Vermonters.”

Thibault says he and his team will support stronger communities.