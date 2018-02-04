MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont state assistant attorney general has been appointed after serving as an interim replacement for a prosecutor who resigned because of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday Rory Thibault had been appointed Washington County state’s attorney. Thibault had been named interim replacement for Scott Williams last month after he resigned following the 2015 murder of a state social worker outside a state office building in Barre.
According to a release Thibault was recommended by the Washington County Democratic Committee. Thibault had previously served as Washington County’s chief deputy state’s attorney.
Scott says Thibault has demonstrated his “commitment to serving his community and seeking justice for Vermonters.”
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
Thibault says he and his team will support stronger communities.