MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Couples who get divorced would no longer have to wait six months before remarrying under a bill the Wisconsin Assembly is set to pass.

Under state current law, a person who was a party to a divorce action in Wisconsin or any other state must wait six months after the divorce is granted before remarrying. The bipartisan bill would do away with the waiting period.

The bill’s author, Republican Rep. Cindi Duchow, says the waiting period penalizes people who get divorced when they’ve broken no laws.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday. Approval would send the measure to the state Senate. It would have to pass there and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.

___

The bill is AB 521.