MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is poised to pass a bill that would allow farmers to grow industrial hemp.
The Republican proposal would set up state licenses for farmers looking to grow industrial hemp. People with drug convictions wouldn’t be eligible for the licenses. The plants couldn’t contain more than 0.3 percent THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
At least 30 states have passed legislation allowing hemp farms. Supporters of the Wisconsin bill say hemp has a wide range of uses and Wisconsin farmers should have the option of growing another profitable crop.
The Assembly is set to vote on the bill Thursday. The Senate passed the bill unanimously Tuesday. Assembly approval would send the bill to Gov. Scott Walker.
Most Read Stories
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- King County voters approve more taxes as Proposition 1 passes easily
- Mitzi Johanknecht edging incumbent John Urquhart in King County sheriff's race WATCH
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
___
The bill is SB 119.