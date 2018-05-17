ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is hitting the road again to start his third state tour.

The Bronx Democrat toured upstate New York and Long Island shortly after becoming speaker in 2015 as a way to connect with the different regions of the state. He did another tour last year, and said Thursday that the exposure helps him better understand the different opportunities and challenges facing each region.

Heastie started this year’s tour with a stop at the Museum of Science and Innovation in Schenectady. He says he got a first-hand look at state investments in science and technology education.

More stops are planned this summer and fall.