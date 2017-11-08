MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would make it a crime to solicit nude or sexually explicit photos from a child.
Under the bill, adults who try to coax children into supplying them with nude or sexually explicit photos would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.
Adults between the ages of 18 and 21 who solicit such photos from children no more than three years younger than them would be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail.
The bill has bipartisan support.
The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the proposal Thursday. Approval would send the measure to the Senate.
The bill is AB 389.