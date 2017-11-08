Share story

By
The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would make it a crime to solicit nude or sexually explicit photos from a child.

Under the bill, adults who try to coax children into supplying them with nude or sexually explicit photos would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Adults between the ages of 18 and 21 who solicit such photos from children no more than three years younger than them would be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail.

The bill has bipartisan support.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Save over 90% on digital access.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the proposal Thursday. Approval would send the measure to the Senate.

___

The bill is AB 389.

The Associated Press