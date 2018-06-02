DANIELSON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing charges after he raced through a funeral ceremony while trying to evade state troopers.
State police say a citizen flagged down a trooper around 6:30 p.m. Friday to report an assault at a local park.
Authorities say another trooper later spotted the suspect, 44-year-old Bart Donnelly, of Danielson, running through a funeral home property while a ceremony was going on. Donnelly eventually was captured.
Donnelly is charged with disrupting a funeral, breach of peace, third-degree assault and interfering with investigation. He’s being held on a $3,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known if he’s represented by a lawyer.
