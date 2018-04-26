FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the charges against a Tennessee schools superintendent who was accused of assault during a student’s reported psychological emergency.

The Tennessean reports that the judge ruled Wednesday that neither the student nor her mother faced the threat of imminent bodily harm from Williamson County Director of Schools Mike Looney.

Franklin police had filed one assault charge against Looney in February, saying he grabbed the student and forced her to his vehicle while responders and her mother were working to transport her to the hospital. The girl’s mother filed another assault charge in April.

The judge heard testimony from Franklin High School’s principal and assistant principal, the mother and a Franklin police officer.

Looney and school board chair Gary Anderson both expressed their happiness with the decision.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com